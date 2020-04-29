On Wednesday, April 29, join the Women’s Center High Desert, Inc. in showing support to victims and survivors of sexual assault by wearing jeans.

In 1998, a conviction was overturned by the Italian Supreme Court, Chief Judge stated, “because the victim wore very, very tight jeans, she had to help him remove them, and by removing the jeans it was no longer rape but consensual sex.” This led to people protesting by wearing jeans the next day and establishing Denim Day.

Let's show our solidarity to survivors and victims of sexual violence by rocking jeans today.

According to the National Crime Victimization Survey, every 73 seconds another American is sexually assaulted. And According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Study, one in three women and one in six men experienced some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime. From those survivors, 43.2% of females and 51.3% of male reported their first completed or attempted rape occurred prior to age 18.

Here are some ways to make a difference:

● Believe survivors of sexual violence

● Challenge victim-blaming statements, jokes and myths about sexual violence

● See something, say something*

● Consent is mandatory

● Teach your children the importance of consent

● Donate your time or money to your local sexual assault and domestic violence center

Let's show survivors that they are not alone and that we stand by them by wearing jeans on Denim Day.

If you are or know someone that is a victim of sexual assault or domestic violence contact the Women’s Center High Desert, Inc. at their 24-hour hotlines, Sexual Assault 760-375-0745 and Domestic Violence 760-375-7525. If you want more information contact the main office Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 760-371-1969. All services are free to men, women, and children. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @womenscenterhighdesert for the latest events, statistics and fundraisers.

* Four types of bystander intervention:

● Direct: Get in between the people involved in an altercation. Please be advised that using this technique can possibly put you in harm's way.

● Distraction: Create a distraction to get the attention of the abuser to look away from the victim. While the abuser is distracted, separate the victim from the situation.

● Delegate: Find a person with authority. For example at a bar, notify a bartender or bouncer. At a school, notify a teacher or campus security.

● Delay: Sometimes immediately intervening is not possible but you can check in with the victim. Ex. asking: Are you okay? Is there someone I can call for you? Being a support system can make a difference.