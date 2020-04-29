Only two new cases reported in valley region

Another Kern County resident has died from COVID-19-related causes, raising the county's death toll to six since the pandemic reached the county in mid-March.

It was the second death reported this week

the Kern County Health Department also announced and 19 new confirmed COVID cases, increasing the number of confirmed cases here to 875.

Only two of the new cases are in the valley region, which includes Taft, for a total of 10 in the area.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus decreased by two to 28. There are 348 people with coronavirus isolating at home.

The health department also reported an increase in the number of people who have recovered to 48.

Kern County still has 3,672 tests still pending.