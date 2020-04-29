I got on Facebook because of my job. I needed to be able to access the Daily Independent’s Facebook page as an administrator and this required having an account of my own. I had never used social media before and it took me awhile to work up the courage to post on my own page. I was tentative at first, then more bold. Now I am a happy, posting fool, putting up pretty much anything I find interesting – although I avoid the political and I do try to exert good taste. I am surprised at how much I have enjoyed it, catching up with old friends and dear relatives and sharing many, many pictures of my cat.

At some point, I become aware of a creepier aspect to Facebook. It happened when someone I knew as a “friend” died. Suddenly the Facebook page became the center for remembrances from all and sundry, a collective gathering place for grief. Then another friend died and the same thing happened.

It dawned on me that unless taken down by someone else, all Facebook pages – including mine – have this final destination. This is where people will go to post condolences when we die.

So predictable is this behavior that it is kind of a trade secret for us journalists. When we hear a rumor someone has passed away, the first thing we do is look on Facebook to see if the inevitable sad comments have started accumulating.

And if this isn’t sobering enough, Facebook (and other social media outlets) have acquired a second, bittersweet aspect during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is where we go to remember how things used to be.

Facebook practically rubs it in your face, with its “1 year ago” and “5 years ago” features. I never thought a photo of me at Denny’s eating a Nutella crepe or a photo of a bunch of men on stage in tutus from The Chamber of Commerce Follies would suddenly seem like a precious artifact from a bygone era, but that’s where we are now.

There is another Facebook post circulating that says something like: today we are on lockdown and people are fighting for toilet paper. Won’t it be great when things get back to normal and this pops up in the historic part of your Facebook feed?

I beg to differ but I don’t see this happening. I remember when I got a job as a technical writer literally three weeks before the Cold War ended. While considered good for the world overall, it was a disruptive and stressful time to be working for national defense. Everyone kept saying, things will get back to normal we just need to wait.

It never happened. And I don’t think it is going to happen now either.

Time alone does not restore order in the wake of cataclysmic historic shifts. Like the spread of COVID-19, big changes are exponential rather than linear and thus nearly impossible to predict.

In the book The Great Mortality: An Intimate History of The Black Death, the Most Devastating Plague of All Time, John Kelly writes “A hallmark of pandemic disease is its ability to destroy worlds, not just individuals.”

So this is what I think we are in for: the destruction of a way of life. Even after a vaccine is developed, it is hard for me to believe things will go back to “normal.” There is always the chance of another pandemic in the modern age and we will always remember that.

Things were not the same after the Black Plague and I don’t think our social behavior will ever be quite the same either. No one is likely to forget when standing too close to someone could mean death.

There may be some good in this. Reshuffling society can pop new segments to the top. The Black Plague led to the Renaissance and a new era that cared more about the common person. I would welcome a reconsideration of our workforce priorities, particularly if it involved more compensation and appreciation for front-line workers such as grocery clerks and restaurant servers as well as medical personnel. Maybe the current lockdown order will lead to a surge in creativity as people are forced to look within because of a lack of distractions. I also predict a rash of coronavirus-themed art exhibits in a couple of years and I am looking forward to them. There may be a run on medical school applications in 20 years as the children of today grow up and see the impact of modern medicine and want to help out. The possibilities are endless.

But one thing is for sure: the world will never be the same.

Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for the Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

------

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.