The next step in the project is constructing and installing marble slabs, installing flag poles, and constructing stands for two additional aircraft, helicopters that will be displayed along with the CAL FIRE tanker to represent, along with fire services, law enforcement and the military.

The Siskiyou County Fallen Heroes Memorial committee recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony April 6 at the Interstate 5 Northbound Weed Rest Area site of the planned memorial.

Present at the ground-breaking ceremony was the Siskiyou County Fallen Heroes Memorial Chairperson, Mr. Bob Singleton, a former decorated United States Marine captain, and veteran of the epic Viet Nam War battle of Khe Sanh. Also present were CALF IRE Siskiyou Unit Chief and County Fire Warden Phil Anzo, Sheriff Jon Lopey, Design Services Volunteer and Coordinator Nick Sinnott, and key Fallen Heroes Memorial Project committee members Jessie Bird, and Joe Schettino.

The original Siskiyou County Fallen Heroes Memorial idea was conceived by former Supervisor Bill Hoy but the concept was modified by a standing committee to include a special memorial, planned for a location adjacent to the Weed Airport just north of the northbound Interstate 5 Weed Rest Area, with the purpose of honoring all Siskiyou County fallen heroes of law enforcement, fire services, and all branches of the United States Armed Forces, according to a press release. The project has been vigorously supported by the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors, country administrator, and several county department heads, and several state and local agencies, such as the California Department of Transportation, Siskiyou County Public Works, California Highway Patrol, Siskiyou County Planning Department and airport officials.

“On behalf of the Siskiyou County Fallen Heroes Memorial Project Committee (SCFHMP), we would like to invite all community members to support this worthy project and future fund-raising efforts,” said Singleton. “We are close to reaching our goal of fully financing this project, but we need help from our citizens to make this memorial a reality during 2020. This groundbreaking ceremony was a major step in achieving our goals of building this memorial this year. We are now working on a goal to complete this project around Veteran’s Day 2020.”

The next step in the project is constructing and installing marble slabs, installing flag poles, and constructing stands for two additional aircraft, helicopters that will be displayed along with the CAL FIRE tanker to represent, along with fire services, law enforcement and the military, Singleton said.

To donate to the project, contact Singleton at (530) 598-6042. Donations may also be sent to the SCFHMP, P.O. Box 1662, Yreka, CA 96097. More information can be found at www.siskiyoufallenheroesmemorial.com.