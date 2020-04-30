More than 500 people have recovered out of 902 total cases

The Kern County Health Department reported the seventh COVID-19-related death and 27 new positive tests Thursday morning.

This is was third death linked to coronavirus this week and the fourth reported in the past 10 days.

Kern County now has 902 total positive tests since the pandemic began here six weeks ago.

However, 524 of the people who earlier tested positive have since recovered, according to the health department.

There are 30 patients hospitalized and 332 people in home isolation.

Only one of the new cases was in the valley region and there have been 105 positive tests in the area, which includes Taft.

Eastern Bakersfield and the Lamont-Arvin area has 485 positive tests, western Bakersfield has 263. There are 19 in the mountains and 21 in the mountains.

A complete report on COVID-19 in Kern County is available online at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/