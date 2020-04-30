I am so grateful for the wonderful people who continue to work and serve, as the rest of us “shelter in place” to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

These workers are our friends, neighbors, and are our vital support system during these trying times. They work, despite the risk to themselves.

When going out, please wear a mask to protect these folks who are helping us so much. Remember that we are asked to wear a mask because we might be infected with the virus and yet have no symptoms.

Let’s do everything we can to protect these good people and each other!

Jennifer Purtle, RN

McCloud