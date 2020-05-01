County has four deaths this week. Seven new cases in valley region

Another COVID-19 death and 46 new confirmed cases were reported Friday morning by the Kern County Health Department.

Eight deaths have now been linked to the coronavirus pandemic, Four of the deaths have been reported in the last five days.

Kern County how has 948 coronavirus cases diagnosed since the pandemic began. However, 543 people have recovered.

The health department said 27 people are hospitalized and 361 people with active COVID-9 cases are isolated at home.

Seven of the new cases are in the valley region, bringing the total there to 112.

The metro Bakersfield area, including Lamont-Arvin, has 785 cases. There are 23 cases in the mountains and 19 in the desert.

