Governor Newsom announces partnership with FEMA to provide meals to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor reinforced the state government’s dedication to making the care of the state’s skilled nursing facilities a top priority. On Friday the governor enacted a partnership with FEMA to provide three meals each day to California’s elderly population during the pandemic. There are 1,221 skilled nursing facilities and 191 of those facilities are currently being monitored for COVID-19 activity.

The partnership with FEMA is in addition to the Meals on Wheels Program which currently provides 50,00 meals. The governor insists that we can’t ignore the millions of seniors isolated at home. As a result Newsom, in conjunction with FEMA is rolling out a, “first in the nation” program partnering with restaurants to provide three meals a day for California senior citizens. Together FEMA and the state of California will provide funding for the program with negotiated pricing with restaurants for each meal.

John Swanson

Hornbrook