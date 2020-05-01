Grove, Noerr, supervisors send letter to Newsom

Taft Mayor Dave Noerr and four Kern County Supervisors joined Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) in requesting the governor modify his stay-at-home order to allow local flexibility.

In a letter addressedThursday to Governor Newsom, the local officials stated that they are following up on and earlier letter from Grove seeking flexibility for cities and counties to reopen their economies if they can safely do so.

Grove, Noerr and supervisors Mick Gleason, Zack Scrivner, Mike Maggard, and David Couch all signed the letter.

Grove released the following statement:

"This Stay-At-Home order should not be a one-size-fits-all approach. A strategy that works for cities in Kern County won't be ideal for Los Angeles or San Francisco. Local government should have the flexibility and discretion to navigate reopening stages in a timeline that works best for their communities," said Grove.

"Many regions in California continue to see major progress in flattening the curve, and some communities have had no positive cases at all. The economic impact of the Stay-At-Home order on California families cannot be understated. It is imperative that Governor Newsom recognize the Golden State's diversity and allow local leaders discretion in executing the reopening of their economies." said Grove.





