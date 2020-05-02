VICTORVILLE — Victor Valley Transit Authority officials recently outfitted one of their buses with a face mask to salute frontline workers who continue to serve the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a large face-covering on the front of one VVTA bus and big eyes affixed to its windshield, VVTA officials say the vehicle is their way of paying tribute to medical personnel, first responders, grocery workers, transit operators and others.

VVTA debuted its face-mask-donning bus at the agency’s Hub behind Costco on Lorene Drive in Victorville on Wednesday. The bus will move throughout the community over the coming days and weeks, VVTA officials said.

“Putting this giant COVID-19 mask on the front of one of our buses is meant to garner attention from the community and our riders as to how important it is to protect ourselves and others from contamination during this pandemic,” said VVTA Executive Director Kevin Kane in a statement. “It is also a salute to VVTA team members on the front lines.”

VVTA continues to promote social distancing on all its buses by closing off certain seats, which allows essential riders an extra measure of safety while getting to their jobs, shopping destinations or medical appointments, the agency said.

VVTA said it’s been proactive in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak by instituting measures not only for the safety of their passengers, but operators, as well.

Some of those measures include rear boarding, the suspension of fares and increased sanitation of buses and stops.

On April 16, nearly 40 VVTA bus drivers in the High Desert sounded their horns in unison at noon during the “Sound the Horn” campaign that honored public transit workers in the High Desert and across the U.S.

The nationwide campaign honored transportation workers who provide critical service for healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and others who are performing essential work amid the health crisis.

