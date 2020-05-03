More than 40 staff and residents infected at Kingston Healthcare Center,

By Doug Keeler

Midway Driller Editor

dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

@midwaydriller

The Kern County Health Department confirmed a major COVID-19 outbreak at a Bakersfield assisted living facility.

Bakersfield television station KGET first reported the outbreak at the 184-bed Kingston Healthcare Center, at 329 Real Road.

The health department then confirmed that 16 residents and 25 staff members have been infected with coronavirus.

It is the first publicly confirmed in Kern County.

"We had a follow-up meeting with all skilled nursing facilities in mid-April and re-reviewed all of the prior topics, as well as the proper use of PPE (personal protective equipment)," the Kern County Public Health Services Department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The county is working with the California Department of Public Health

"Given the number of positive cases within such a vulnerable population, Kern County Public Health has been in routine communication with CDPH and Kingston regarding the situation," the release stated.The county said it has taken several measures to deal with the outbreak:

•Daily, on-site assessments and support to the state health department on measures for protecting residents and slowing COVID-19's spread.

•Helping staff the facility with volunteer workers; it said at least two local volunteers will be on-site help care for patients and one Kern County Emergency Medical Services provider has been helping cover staffing shortages.

•Delivering protective equipment and testing supplies and training staff how to use it properly.





