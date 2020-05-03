VICTORVILLE — Soon after COVID-19 cases began spreading nationwide, Chase and Alisha Robinson found themselves making what was possibly a “life-or-death” decision.

Born with heart and lung defects, 33-year-old Alisha Robinson knew she had to send her husband away while the young couple waited for the risk of infection from the coronavirus to subside.

“It was a hard decision, but we both agreed that it was the best thing considering my compromised immune system,” said Alisha Robinson, who lives in Loma Linda and teaches at Options For Youth in Victorville. “Chase is around a lot of people, and because of my health ... I don’t want to think about what would happen if I contracted COVID-19.”

She told the Daily Press her husband, who works for the Eastern Municipal Water District in Perris, temporarily moved to Palm Desert with his mother during the couple’s nearly 40-day separation. It recently ended after she was discharged from a short hospital stay.

“While I was in quarantine, we celebrated both our birthdays and our four-year wedding anniversary in separate places,” Alisha Robinson said. “I left his birthday card and present outside our front door. He came by, he picked them up and left. No hug, no kiss, no contact.”

Alisha Robinson, who has a Masters in Education, said her time in isolation also included teaching 40 students via the distance-learning model.

Knowing Robinson was housebound, her mother, Michelle Wheeler, would make weekly trips from her home in Hesperia to drop off food and supplies for her daughter in Loma Linda.

“I’d set the delivery down, knock on the door and step back more than six feet,” Wheeler said. “It was so hard to see my daughter standing there and knowing that I couldn’t hug her.”

Wheeler said her daughter would carry the delivery inside where she would meticulously wipe down and sanitize each item, including Chips Ahoy! cookies and chocolate — her favorite.

“Because of her weak heart and lung, I knew that carrying everything inside and wiping it down used a lot of Alisha’s energy,” Wheeler said. “Chase and I have taken care of her ... It was hard knowing that she was on her own now.”

Wheeler and the couple have been a tightly knit trio as a result of Robinson’s medical condition. They regularly communicated with each other, even before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I was the one that called Alisha and told her about the spread of the coronavirus and how dangerous it could be for those who have medical issues,” Wheeler said. “I know it was hard for them to make the decision to be separated, but they can’t take any chances.”

Wheeler said the last time her family — including her daughter, Alyssa Leon and brother, Isaiah — had the chance to see their sister face-to-face was in late February.

“When Alisha was working up here, we’d get together for lunch at least once a week, and she would call me every day when she left work to go down the hill,” Wheeler said. “In March, I dropped off cupcakes for her birthday, but I was sad knowing that she would celebrate her special day alone.”

Alisha Robinson’s health issues began at birth when she was born with two defective heart chambers, a right lung that never developed, undeveloped arteries and a left lung that currently works at 40%.

“During my quarantine, I slept maybe two hours a night and spent a lot of time sitting on the floor fixated on news reports about the coronavirus,” she said. “That was when I started feeling stressed out and began experiencing complex migraines and stroke-like symptoms, which put me in the hospital.”

Alisha Robinson said her fear of contracting COVID-19 brought back memories of 2014 when she was hospitalized for pneumonia and went into a two-week coma that brought “horrific nightmares” of torture and death.

“When I woke up from my coma, I thought that what I had experienced in my nightmares had happened in real life,” she said. “I even asked my mother if Chase was dead. My doctor thinks I may have PTSD from the coma and having nightmares.”

She was discharged from the hospital a little over a week ago, and the couple was finally reunited when Chase Robinson took time off work to care for his wife at home.

“It was nice to be together again, to look into each other's eyes and to hold one another,” Alisha Robinson said. “This won’t last for long because Chase will have to go back to work soon. That’s why we’re savoring every moment.”

Wheeler said her family is waiting for the day when the curve on the coronavirus has flattened, the stay-at-home order lifted. They’re waiting for life to return to normal.

“Being together as a family is what we want and desperately miss,” Wheeler said. “We all miss Alisha.”

Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, or by email at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.