In addition, the City of Dunsmuir, as well as recreation and parks districts in Weed and Mount Shasta have closed their public facilities while leaving open spaces and trails open for people to enjoy responsibly.

Popular public waterfalls in the south county have been closed to the public due to an abundance of social gatherings at the popular sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed off Fowler Falls on Highway 89 and Burney Falls for public use, and the City of Dunsmuir has instituted a no parking directive near Mossbrae and Hedge Creek Falls.

It’s hoped the move will limit the number of people walking along the Union Pacific railroad tracks to access Mossbrae.

Dunsmuir’s City Manager Todd Juhasz said that the city is working with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office to keep people away from the popular attraction. The city’s code enforcement officer is ticketing people parking in the “no parking zone” at the trailhead.

“We appreciate people visiting but not at this time,” Juhasz said. “We are concerned about out-of-town visitors not adhering to the 14-day quarantine and we have limited medical resources. Now is not the time. You may not be sick but you still can be a carrier and get other people sick. We want people to stay home so we can get past this time and get back to some semblance of normal.”

“I think people should be at home self-isolating until the ‘shelter in place’ order is lifted,” said Dunsmuir’s mayor Juliana Lucchesi. “I think shutting down park areas will help keep infection rates and the spread of the virus down. We may not have many cases (in Siskiyou County) but people traveling here could change that.”

Lucchesi said Tauhindali Park and the Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens are expansive enough to remain open because people are able to stay apart from one another and practice social distancing.

But at park entrances, notices state COVID-19 outbreak guidelines for visitors to follow. The city asks that the public refrains from using parks or trails if they’re exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

They also ask the public to follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails and reminds them to make “a conscious effort to avoid potentially contaminated surfaces.”

Public restrooms and water fountains are unavailable at the parks.

Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidance on the recommended size of social gatherings and to limit outdoor picnicking, pick-up sports and “group hangouts.” People are asked to stay six feet away from one another.

“If this is not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart that space,” the city states in their recommendations.

“We will keep parks, trails and open spaces accessible as long as it is safe to do so,” the Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks District stated.

The Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks District has canceled all events and ask people not to use the playgrounds or skate park because they cannot be properly sanitized between users.

Dunsmuir park events like the annual Botanical Garden benefit concert “Tribute to the Trees,” which was scheduled for June 20, is canceled.

Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks District Administrator Mike Rodriguez said he’s waiting on direction from the governor before the Dunsmuir Pool opens. It normally opens for swimming on the third week of June.

“Parks are important for our communities. It is our objective at this time to keep our parks safe and healthy. Respect the temporary guidelines that are posted,” Rodriguez urged.

