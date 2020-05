DUI arrest, theft, vandalism

6:51 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Calvin St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:52 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Adkisson Wy/E. Center St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

7:02 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Urgent Care, E. North St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:16 Civil Matter

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

7:25 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:40 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Lampkin Law Offices on Sixth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:58 Animal Control

Occurred on Third St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:07 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Ash St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:28 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.



11:03 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at General Petroleum Ave, South Taft. Disposition: Completed.



11:51 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Adams St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:01 False Alarms

Occurred on Sierra St. Disposition: False Alarm.

2:06 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft Plumbing Co on E. Main St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:40 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Arroyo Wy/A St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:43 Theft under $50

Occurred on Sierra St. Disposition: Completed.



4:13 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:13 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on General Petroleum Ave. Disposition: Completed.

6:53 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Busy Bee Income Tax on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.



7:07 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on General Petroleum Ave. Disposition: Completed.

8:17 False Alarms

Occurred at Phillips 66 Pipeline on Wade Ave. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

8:26 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Stockdale Hwy/Allen Rd. Disposition: Completed.

9:07 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Westside Urgent Care on E. North St. Disposition: Completed.

10:32 Civil Matter

Occurred on Lexington Av. Disposition: Civil Problem.

10:40 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Airport Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:52 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:51 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Center St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:28 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft City School Dist on Sixth St. Disposition: False Alarm.