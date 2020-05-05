Taft has 9 active cases and 7 people have recovered. One active case in Maricopa

Three more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 29 new cases were reported Tuesday morning by the Kern County Health Department.

The death toll is now 11 in the county since the first case was reported on March 17.

Two new cases were reported in the Taft area, according to the new figures from the health department. There are now 16 cases in the 93268 zip code. Seven patients have recovered.

There is one active case in the Maricopa area ( zip code 93252).

No cases have been reported for the Fellow-Derby Acres area, McKittrick or Tupman.

There are now 1,055 confirmed cases in the county, including 1,045 in Kern residents.

The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus rose by 28 in the past 24 hours to 620.

There are 35 people hospitalized.

So far 17 children 17 and under have tested positive with 605 cases in people 18-49, 251 in people aged 50-64 and 113 cases in people 65 and over.

The health department there are still 3,957 tests still pending.