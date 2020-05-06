Taft now has 8 recoveries, 9 active cases

Taft added one new COVID-19 case but one earlier case has recovered, leaving eight recovered cases and nine active cases in the 93268 area code.

Maricopa (93252) has one active case. No cases have been reported in the Fellow-Derby Acres area, McKittrick or Tupman.

The Kern County health Department updated its figures Wednesday morning and showed 28 new cases in the county for a total of 1,083 positive tests with 643 recovered residents.

Eleven deaths have been attributed to COVD-19 in Kern County.

As of Wednesday, 35 patients were hospitalized and 385 active cases are isolating at home, the health department said.

So far the disease has affected 17 children aged 17 and under, 626 people aged 18-49, 258 people aged 50 yo 64 and 112 people 65 and older.