She joins others in sending letter to Newsom

Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove,(R-Bakersfield) and Senator Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) issued statements Wedneday after delivering a letter to Governor Newsom urging him to allow Houses of Worship to reopen as part of California's Stage 2.

Members of the Senate and Assembly Republican Caucuses signed on to the letter.

"The stay-at-home order has been very difficult for individuals dealing with isolation, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and domestic violence,' Grove said. "During this time when people are mourning lost loved ones and struggling in their everyday lives, it is more important than ever that houses of worship be open for millions of Californians to seek hope, encouragement, support, and healing. Houses of worship should be considered a higher priority for the Governor and be included into Stage 2 of our state's reopening plan."

Stage 2 is part of California's "Resilience Roadmap Stages" which is set to start on Friday, May 8. Some businesses that are included in the state's early phase of "Stage 2" include book stores, clothing stores, sporting goods, toy stores, and florists, given they follow additional safety protocols.

The governor's initial Roadmap announcement cited schools and childcare facilities with modifications as being included in Stage 2.