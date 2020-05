Warrant arrest, domestic violence report

7:23 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Frosty Freeze, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

7:38 Pedestrian Check 2005050012

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:08 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Best Western Plus Taft Inn, S. Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:19 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.



10:06 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at B St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.



10:29 Poss or Pass Check w/ intent to Defraud

Occurred on Parkview Cr. Disposition: Report Taken.



10:31 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Cypress St. Disposition: Outside Assist.



10:49 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Parkview Cr, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:03 Welfare Check - Misc.

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.



11:08 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:52 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Best Western Plus Taft Inn, S. Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:12 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:26 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Holland Inn And Suites, Warren St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:33 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kmart, Gardner Field Rd, Taft. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

6:42 Civil Matter

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

7:01 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:36 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:04 Threatened Offense

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:15 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft Woodworks on Sixth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:38 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.



11:43 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:51 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at S. Sixth St/Oak St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:52 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:30 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Domino's Pizza, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:57 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:06 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Place, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:27 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Blackgold Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:21 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Save More Market, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:55 False Alarms

Occurred at Chamber Of Commerce on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

5:21 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:02 False Alarms

Occurred at Revival Worship Center on S. Sixth St. Disposition: False Alarm.