No new cases reported in Taft area as county total rises to 1,143

The Kern County Health Department announced 60 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the virus Thursday morning.

The county's death toll is now 13.

None of the new cases are from the Taft area, where 17 people have tested positive and eight have recovered so far.

Maricopa still has has one active cases and there have been no positive tests in the Fellows-Derby Acres area, McKittrick or Tupman.

Kern County's case total is now 1,143 and 674 county residents have recovered since the first case was confirmed on March 17. As of Thursday morning, 33 people were hospitalized and 413 people with active COVID-19 are isolated at home.

To date, 8,386 tests have come back negative and 3,831 are pending in addition to the 1,033 positive tests in county residents. Ten nonresidents have also tested positive.

The health department said 82 children 7 and under have tested positive, there 661 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, 269 cases in people between 50 and 64 and 121 cases in people 65 and older.