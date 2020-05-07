Suspect also charged with felony vandalism

A Taft man was arrested on commercial burglary and felony vandalism charges after witnesses told police they saw him break a large window to enter Oildorado headquarters building on the 500 block of North Street Wednesday morning.

Taft Police received a call that a man had been seen smashing a plate glass window on the front of the building then entering it just after 7 a.m.

They were told the suspect, Zachary Bradley Hodges, 26, had just left the scene after entering the building.

Officers contacted him in an alley a short distance away and took him into custody.

Hodges was taken the Kern County Sheriff's central receiving facility and booked on the two felony counts, Beilby said.

Nothing was taken from the building, but damage to the window is estimated at $1,200.