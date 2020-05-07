An RV park falls under the same regulations as hotels. The RV Park, as it is referred to in McCloud, has 130 RV spaces with hookups. The sites are spaced well over six feet apart for social distancing and the restrooms and showers are closed to the public.

As is tradition, McCloud RV Resort opened for the season on May 1, pandemic or not. Although some in the community welcome the business the visitors bring, others worry that they’ll also bring COVID-19 to the small town.

RVs and camping trailers lined up outside the office waiting for their turn to check in Monday afternoon. Safety regulations have been put in place: only one person is allowed at a time in the office. People masked like bandits waited patiently by their rigs for their turn.

In the office, there is a clear plastic barrier over the check-in counter. There are two trays of pens, one says “clean pens” the other tray is for used pens.

An RV park falls under the same regulations as hotels. The RV Park, as it is referred to in McCloud, has 130 RV spaces with hookups. The sites are spaced well over six feet apart for social distancing and the restrooms and showers are closed to the public.

“People have the option to get out of their houses for a change of pace, yet have social distancing,” said McCloud RV Resort owner Mike Feil. “I checked with the county and they said it is okay to be open. Most of these guests are regulars from Redding. With big stores in Redding, they come fully stocked up on supplies. They are a home on wheels.”

“We have been coming up here for many years,” said one such guest on Friday. “I think it is wonderful that they’re open and people can get out and get some social distancing in nature. When people are constantly stuck in their houses there is increased tension. You can only walk around your neighborhood so much. There is nobody we are coming in contact with. And we help the economy of McCloud.”

At the corner in front of the RV Park is the brewery/pizza parlor Siskiyou Brew Works. It is popular with Resort guests during the summer. There is an outside beer garden with picnic tables spaced appropriately and a window to place orders so no one has to go inside.

Quentin Zahara works at Siskiyou Brew Works. “As long as they adhere to social distancing and wear masks it will be fine. Businesswise, McCloud needs the business. These people are a large percentage of our business when the RV Park is open,” Zahara said.

Siskiyou Brew Works employs five people. McCloud RV Resort employs three or four locals each season.

Yet, there are mixed feelings in McCloud about the McCloud RV Resort opening this year.

“We were prepared that some people wouldn’t be happy about us being open. But we have to make a living. We run our business from May 1 to Oct. 31. We are taking all the precautions.”

One such unhappy resident who said they’d rather not be named said, “We ask that second homeowners to stay home and not come to McCloud. They should stay in-house quarantine if they do come here. RVers should adhere to the same.”

Susan Brush is one of the owners of Siskiyou Brew Works. She too has mixed feelings.

“It is a ‘catch 22’ for wanting to get out because I am stir crazy as well. But I want to stay healthy. I would feel more comfortable if it was mandatory to wear masks in public places. But I worry. I have a quandary on a personal level. I have asthma and I tend to have to go to the emergency room at least twice a year. This whole COVID-19 scares the hell out of me.”