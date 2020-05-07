The parade will begin at Fort Jones Elementary and will travel on Highway 3 through the communities of Quartz Valley, Greenview, Etna, and Callahan, before turning back and ending back in Fort Jones. The event is scheduled to take place between 1 and 3 p.m.

Teachers and staff from all five schools in the Scott Valley Unified School District will take part in a social distancing parade this Friday for students, families, and the community.

The parade will begin at Fort Jones Elementary and will travel on Highway 3 through the communities of Quartz Valley, Greenview, Etna, and Callahan, before turning back and ending back in Fort Jones. The event is scheduled to take place between 1 and 3 p.m.

Teachers and staff ask that students and families remember social distancing while watching the parade. The school district said people are invited to make special signs or messages to hold up as the parade passes by.

SVUSD Superintendent Marie Caldwell said Etna Elementary School teacher Raylene Lang, “conceived the idea of the parade and has done an amazing job at getting it organized and ensuring the entire district is included.”

Lang said that while teachers in the district are still connecting with students through distance learning, the staff is missing the students.

“We wanted to show the kids that we are still here and thinking of them during this time,’ she said. “We felt like a parade would be something for the students to look forward to, and allow us to connect with our students at a distance.”

Lang said they decided to do a longer parade route “because we have students spread out through several small towns, so a parade down a Main Street would not reach as many students.”

To Lang, it’s vital to have an event like this because “it is important for students to still have familiarity in this time of uncertainty,” she said. “We want them to know we are still here for them. Students need to know that we are still encouraging them even though we might not see them every day.”

“In my last few Zoom meetings with students, I have talked about the parade, and they are very excited as well,” Lang added.

Caldwell said that she has been proud of the way that teachers “pivoted quickly” during this pandemic and found ways to “ensure our students had no gap in instruction and distance learning delivery, (and) have become creative in their delivery of that instruction.”

“The parade is just one more example of the commitment our faculty and staff have to our SVUSD students,” she added.

The five schools in the district are Etna High School, Scott Valley Junior High, Etna Elementary, Fort Jones Elementary, and Scott River High School.

Parade route directions:

Cars will line up on Mathews Street in front of Fort Jones Elementary facing South towards Ray’s and then drive towards Main Street. The group will turn left on to Main Street, drive through town and then turn left on Butte Street towards the Jr. High.

The parade will then turn left on Diggles Street, then turn right onto Newton Street.

Take Newton Street and turn right onto Bridge Street. Then take Bridge Street to Scott River Road. Turn right onto Scott River Road.

Then, will travel down Scott River Road until we turn left onto Quartz Valley Road.

The group will take Quartz Valley Road and turn right onto Shackelford Creek Road and take your first right into the Quartz Valley Indian Reservation subdivision. Drive around the loop and come back to Shackelford Creek Road and turn left.

The parade will come back out to Quartz Valley Road turn right and drive to Greenview, turn right onto Main Street in Greenview and follow it to Hwy 3. Then, will turn right on Hwy 3 and head to Etna. Once in Etna take a right at Howell Ave, towards EHS. We will take Howell to Church Street. Then take Church Street to Main Street. Follow Main Street to Hwy 3.

Turn right onto Hwy 3 and drive to Callahan. Drive through Callahan and turn around at the Forest Service station and start heading back towards Etna on Hwy 3.

Turn Right on Fay Lane. Then turn left on Eastside Road.

Take Eastside Road back to Fort Jones and finish back at FJES.