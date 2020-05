Burglary arrest, traffic accident, theft report

7:10 Burglary- Auto

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:44 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Taft Methodist Church on North St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:42 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.



11:01 Suspicious Person

Occurred at 7-11 on Sixth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).



11:21 Theft under $50

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.



11:37 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred on Tenth St. Disposition: Report Taken.



12:13 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.



12:38 911 Hang-up

Occurred at Napa Auto Parts on Main St. Disposition: Checks Ok.



1:15 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Tradewind Apartments, Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:18 Pedestrian Check

Occurred at Fifth St/San Emidio St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

2:20 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:31 Assist other Departments

Occurred on N. Lincoln St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

2:42 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at St. Andrew's Church, Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:48 Possession Paraphernalia

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:35 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Gas Wars, Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:19 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.

7:36 Medical Aid

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:47 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.



8:34 Violation of Parole/Probation

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: No Action Taken.

8:42 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.



10:15 Trespassing

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.



11:35 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

12:44 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Eighth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:44 Welfare Check -

Occurred at Trinity Baptist Church on Finley Dr. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:33 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.



4:53 Possession Methamphetamine

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Motel, Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.