Power goes out at 12:20 p.m. All of Ford City, much of Taft without electricity

A power outage left much of Taft and all of Ford City without power shortly afternoon Friday.

PG&E said 1,536 customers lost their power at about 12:20 p.m..

The utility estimated that it could be 3:45 p.m. before power is restored for all customers.

the outage covers a large area that includes all o Ford City and much of Taft north of Kern Street.

No cause for the outage was announced. PG&E crews were assessing the problem