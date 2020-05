A quiet day in Taft

7:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Leonard CPA Office, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks OK.

8:28 Animal Control

Occurred on Franklin Av. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:45 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Checks OK.

8:58 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:01 Animal Control

Occurred at Calvin St/Fourth St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:52 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks OK.



11:04 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Safe 1 Credit Union, W. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks OK.



1:00 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Sno White on Center St. Disposition: Checks OK.

2:56 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:07 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks OK.

5:47 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at Center St/Third St. Disposition: Report Taken.

6:52 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Church St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

8:56 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft Branch Library Kern County on Cougar Ct. Disposition: False Alarm.

9:26 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:05 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Dr. Walker's on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

11:25 Vehicle Code violations

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/North St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

12:15 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks OK.

1:31 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.



5:12 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft Branch Library Kern County on Cougar Ct. Disposition: False Alarm.