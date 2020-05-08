One new case reported in Taft and 33 new cases in county since Thursday

Two more people died from COVID-19-related causes in Kern County in the past 24 hours as the county case load increased to 1,076. All but 10 are in Kern County residents.

The Kern County Health Department reported 33 new cases Friday morning.

The death toll in Kern County from the COVID-19 pandemic is now 15

One new case was reported in the Taft area (93268 zip code) for a total of 18 cases here. Nine people are recovered leaving the area with nine active cases.

There is still one active case in the Maricopa area.

No cases have been reported in the Fellow-Derby Acres area, McKittrick or Tupman.

At least 70 of the confirmed cases are in residents and staff at the Kingston Health Care Center in Bakersfield. Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine said Thursday that 35 patients and 35 staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized increased by five since Thursday's report to 38.

There are 408 people with active COVID-9 in home isolation and the number of people who have recovered increased to 706.

So far 84 children 17 and under have tested positive for coronavirus, 677 people between 18 and 49, 278 men and women aged 50 to 64 and 127 people 67 and older have also tested positive.