The suspect, Dean Blackburn of Mount Shasta, is suspected of throwing bottles and eggs at the residence over the past weeks, damaging sprinklers, a light post and the mailbox. In addition, a bottle filled with a flammable liquid and configured as a possible “Molotov Cocktail” explosive was found in the driveway of the residence, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.

A 64 year-old man was arrested Friday evening after being connected to ongoing vandalism at a home on Michele Drive in Mount Shasta.

Blackburn is reported to have had a loaded .22 caliber handgun in one of his pockets when he was arrested on May 8 just before 6 p.m.

When the latest vandalism report was made, SCSO Sergeant Ben Whetstine talked to the victims, “all of whom felt fearful and terrified,” the release said. During the interview, Whetstine was able to identify Blackburn as a suspect in the case, the SCSO said. He was later contacted and questioned in the yard of an area residence.

“Whetstine developed probable cause to arrest the suspect and when he attempted to take him into custody, he resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained,” the release states. After he was handcuffed, with the assistance of Acting Sergeant Stephen Zook and Deputy Devin Paulus, the loaded handgun was found in one of his pockets.

Blackburn was transported to the Siskiyou County Jail, where he was booked on charges including felony vandalism; stalking; and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer while engaged in his duties, as well as explosive-related charges associated with the previous incident involving the “Molotov Cocktail.”

“This arrest was an important one because it ended a crime spree perpetrated against the innocent victims in this case, who were terrified by the series of vandalism incidents perpetrated against them in recent weeks,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. “These are serious charges, including the stalking offense, which typically involves repeated harassment that creates a credible threat of harm for the victim or his/her immediate family.”

Lopey went on to say that when a flammable, explosive device with accelerants is used, “the potential damage and harm to others is also of grave concern.”

Lopey commended the sergeant and deputies for responding quickly and for their investigative follow-up, tenacity and compassion for the victims.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident or others associated with it should contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.