Public intoxication, peace disturbances

7:26 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:09 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Lexington Av. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.



10:47 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Eastern Av, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:24 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:46 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).



4:43 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Polk St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

5:16 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Hillard St/A St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:32 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:10 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:21 Traffic Stop 2005100024

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:29 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:24 Threatened Offense

Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.

11:40 Unlicensed Driver

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:48 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth Av/E St, Taft Heights. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:54 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:49 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:54 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:01 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Quail Ct. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:19 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Graydon Av/Mallory Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:23 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at A St Park, A St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:31 Public Intoxication

Officer initiated activity at Rails To Trails/Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:32 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:01 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:28 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:47 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.