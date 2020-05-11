College offering an out to students struggling with studies during pandemic

Taft College students who withdrawal from their courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be granted an excused withdrawal (noted as “EW” on your transcript). This mark will not affect your academic progress, academic probation, ability to repeat a course, or your GPA. To request an EW for your course(s) please submit this form to Withdraw from Your Course(s) Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Requests must be received prior to the end of the Spring 2020 semester: May 14, 2020. Please allow up to 2-weeks for the EW to reflect in your CougarTracks.

Some students may have questions about the EW, so we’ve developed a list of frequently asked questions and answers.

For any questions regarding how this will affect your financial aid, please contact Financial Aid. 661-763-7762

For any questions regarding how this will affect your transfer or graduation, please contact Counseling to schedule an appointment. 661-763-7748

Please contact Admissions and Records at 661-763-7756 with any other questions or concerns.





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) COVID-19 Excused Withdrawal (EW)

We hope that you are able to continue your classes during this time as there are many services available to assist you with the transition to remote learning. However, we recognize you might have circumstances that do not allow you to continue. The following FAQ will help you to understand the EW option during the COVID-19 Declared State of Emergency.

1. Due to COVID-19, I can no longer attend my course(s) this semester. Can I receive a refund?

Yes. You may drop your classes and receive a refund for fees you have paid. Eligible fees include Enrollment fees, International and Non-Resident Tuition. You will also receive a refund of the College Services Charge and Fee if you have dropped from all of your Spring 2020 classes. To receive a refund, you will need to complete the Admissions and Records COVID-19 Excused Withdraw Request Form.

2. I will be dropping my course(s) due to COVID-19; do I have options other than receiving a “W” on my transcript? If I drop now, what mark will show on my transcript?

Students who withdraw from their courses(s) due to COVID-19 from March 4, 2020 through the COVID-19 Declared State of Emergency will be granted an excused withdrawal (notated as “EW”) on their transcript. This mark will not affect your academic progress, academic probation, or ability to repeat a course. Courses with an “EW” will not be counted in your Grade Point Averages (GPA). You will need to complete the Admissions and Records COVID-19 Excused Withdraw Request Form.

3. How do I submit a request for an Excused Withdrawal “EW” due to COVID-19?

Please complete the Admissions and Records COVID-19 Excused Withdraw Request Form.

4. What if I have already dropped?

If you dropped with a “W” on or after March 4, 2020 in Cougar Tracks, you will still need to complete the Admissions and Records COVID-19 Excused Withdraw Request Form to have the “W” grade changed to an “EW” grade.

5. Do I need to supply additional documentation to receive an “EW” when dropping my course(s) due to COVID-19?

No. Due to COVID-19, Taft College’s Office of Admissions & Records is not requiring any additional documentation for the excused withdrawal “EW” option. The Financial Aid Department may require documentation or a personal statement when dropping all classes with a “EW” due to COVID-19. Please contact the Financial Aid Department.

6. How long will it take for my request to be processed?

When completing the Admissions and Records COVID-19 Excused Withdraw Request Form, allow up to 2-weeks for the EW to reflect in your Cougar Tracks.

Please allow (insert timeframe from business office) for your refund to be processed and issued.

7. What is the deadline to drop my course(s) due to COVID-19?

The last day to drop with an “EW” due to COVID-19 extends until further notice.

8. Could there be any consequences to dropping my class(es) with an excused withdrawal “EW”?

Students need to speak with the appropriate departments to understand their individual circumstances concerning degree athletic eligibility, VA benefits, financial aid implications (such as being required to pay back money received through financial aid awards), visa requirements, and other implications not listed. Please contact the appropriate departments with questions and concerns prior to dropping your course(s). Once you request an “EW” we will not be able to reinstate you back in the course.

9. It is my last semester before I transfer or graduate. Could there be consequences if I drop my classes with an excused withdrawal "EW"?

Please schedule an appointment to speak with your counselor to discuss questions and concerns prior to dropping your course(s) by calling 661-763-7748. Once you drop your course(s) through requesting an “EW” we will not be able to reinstate you back in the course.

10. As a financial aid recipient, if I drop all of my classes due to COVID-19 and receive an "EW", will I have to pay back any financial aid?

Recent legislation signed into law of March 27, 2020 states, “For students who dropped out of school as a result of COVID-19, the student is not required to return Pell grants or federal student loans to the Secretary". The Financial Aid Department may require documentation or a personal statement when dropping all classes with a “EW” due to COVID-19. Please contact the Financial Aid Department.

11. As a financial aid recipient, how will dropping my courses due to COVID-19 affect my ability to maintain Satisfactory Academic Progress and receive financial aid in future semesters?

According to federal legislative guidance specific to the COVID-19 Pandemic, your grades this semester will not impact your ability to continue to receive Pell Grants or student loans in a future semester. The Financial Aid Department may require documentation or a personal statement when dropping all classes with a “EW” due to COVID-19. Please contact the Financial Aid Department.

12. As a student-athlete, how will dropping classes affect my athletic eligibility?

Each student-athlete’s scenario can be different. If you have questions regarding your athletic eligibility, please contact the Athletic Advisor at (661) 763-7748.

13. As a recipient of GI Education Benefits, how will an “EW” impact my benefits?

An “EW” that is due to COVID-19 will prompt the VA to automatically apply “mitigating circumstances.” You should not owe back any BAH/monthly stipend already received. Your BAH/monthly stipend rate will be adjusted based on the number of units you remain enrolled in going forward, effective the date you withdraw. Entitlement will be charged for the days you were enrolled. If you have questions, please contact the Veterans Counselor at (661) 763-7748.

14. I still have more questions, who can I speak with regarding my individual circumstance?

Please contact the Admissions Office at (661) 763-741.