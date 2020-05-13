His car collides with truck, two cars on White Lane

A former Taft man died as a result of a traffic accident in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday.

Larry Jose Mangrobang Sr., 41, of Bakersfield, was fatally injured in a multiple vehicle accident at White lane and Grissom Street at 2:33 p.m., the Kern County Coroner said.

Bakersfield Police said Mangrobang was eastbound on White Lane in a Honda Civic and ran a red light as it entered the intersection with Grissom.

The Honda struck a semi-truck that was making a southbound turn onto Grissom from White Lane, then collided with two additional vehicles that were stopped at the intersection in the northbound lanes of Grissom, the BPD said.

Mangrobang suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical where he died a short time later.

None of the other drivers involved were injured.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not believed to be a factors in the collision, the BPD said.