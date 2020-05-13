Hi brave Siskiyou County and all our workers on the front lines. Your spirits and smiles are contagious. Thank you.

To dear friends of Yreka High School Drama – my empathies and sympathies. I’ve lost several shows – it’s heartbreaking after all the work put in. But from our “Pirate” show to yours, I hope you get to open at some point. If not, keep in your minds and hearts what you remember and perhaps write down what this musical means to you.

Lilly dear – way to go – playing this lead, a long time due. And the COS show and the season at OSF, so very sorry.

Also – Cooper Bruhns, one of my babes for a very long time –not only did he get into Yale graduate drama school, but the Ford Scholarship will allow him another three years of funding!

Let’s all thank our friends at Raley’s, Ray’s, Rite Aid, the restaurants doing takeout, hospitals, police and fire personnel, bank tellers, newspaper folk, teachers, delivery personnel and all the rest; keep the faith. Keep your heads, minds and souls open to help each other and stay somehow safe and loving. We pray for all. Blessings and stay home. Write a play, a song, a poem.

J.J. Lewis Nichols

Scott Valley