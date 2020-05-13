What have we learned now! Do the recent revelations change your opinion about Democrats?

Most of us conservatives have had to deal with these Democrat conspiracies and lies for most of our lives.

The Democrats, co-conspirators and accessories to these criminal acts have always been the mainstream news. Even if we had the truth the mainstream news controls the attention of Americans. Mainstream news is very powerful, and they use that power to protect the criminal acts of Democrats.

Basically, we have two sides. Those who are mostly honest and good and those who are basically dishonest and bad. Those who are bad are clearly represented by the Democrats. It is Democrats who keep abortion legal. It is Democrats who pass laws to spread homosexuality. It’s Democrats who fight to keep our borders open to anyone. All these and other causes of Democrats kill.

Evil is represented by death. Death is from Satan. We can honestly see which side is evil by what they do, what they support, and what they say. Two sides, two age-old enemies, Satan, and God.

God is clearly dividing the world into those who love him and those who love the acts of Satan.

The revealing of the truth about this conspiracy to overthrow President Trump is a victory for good, but do not become too confident because the Bible says evil will win in the end. The truth did not come out easily. Conservative groups and organizations have been suing the federal government for 10 years trying to get the deep state Democrats to give them the information so the truth could be given to the American people.

We have many judges who care more about the socialist Democrat movement than the law. We see how the Democrats, judges, and mainstream news twist and spin the law to further their own evil goals. We see how their wonderful sounding words contain no honesty and are lies. The words of Democrats are like the words of Satan speaking with Eve. Lies have power when speaking to honest people. Honest people have trouble not believing lies when the words sound so wonderful.

Walt Pryor

Montague