Yreka business Bella Art Works was the recipient of the Siskiyou County Arts Council’s Adaptive Business Contest.

SCAC, as state-local partner to the California Arts Council, said businesses from all areas of Siskiyou County were nominated and each entry “illustrated the grit and determination of our community.”

Native Grounds in Mount Shasta and Five Marys Burgerhouse in Fort Jones took third and second place, respectively.

“Each business quickly made changes to their normal business practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to SCAC’s press release.

Native Grounds began a curbside pickup service, amended work assignments to provide greater social distancing, and installed screens to mitigate respiratory transmission of germs. Five Marys altered their dine-in restaurant to provide takeout and delivery options for patrons, and has altered their menu to better meet customer’s needs such as family style meals and special requests.

Bella Art Works owner Talya Nicholson said she cannot take full credit for the changes her business made.

“I am a member of the Contemporary Ceramic Studio Association which is essentially a great big family of paint your own pottery studios,” she said. “We share all our ideas with one another so weathering this storm has truly been a group effort. Providing something beneficial to my community is the only reason I do what I do. This rollercoaster has been a wild ride but it has forced me to venture into areas of my business I had either been nervous about or lacked the time to explore.

“When this is all over, we will continue many of the services we created during COVID-19 but we cannot wait to get back to normal, whatever that will be,” Nicholson added.