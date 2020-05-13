The course’s normal season extends from April to the end of October. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order, the course is taking many precautions before officially opening this weekend.

McCloud Golf Club members donated their time and money to open the McCloud Golf Course this Saturday, May 16. They will join other local courses who have decided to open after the COVID-19 pandemic, including Mount Shasta Resort, the Weed Golf Club and the Lake Shastina Golf Resort.

This includes the pro shop, which will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be serving beer in cans only. The restaurant will have pre-packaged snacks available to purchase, but will not be open.

There are usually one fulltime and two part-time employees in the pro shop, as well as three or four people in maintenance and two employees in the office. But because they weren’t deemed “essential,” members have been doing the work up until now.

“We will be abiding all the distancing rules by Siskiyou County and the State,” said the course’s Corporate Secretary Michelle Stirling. “With no employees, local members have been donating their time and money to help support the club in its opening. They helped volunteer to maintain the course, but it’s our superintendent Amber Ethan (who) makes the course as beautiful as you see it.”

Stirling explained that cart rentals are for one person only, unless those riding in the cart are housemates.

Built in 1923 by the McCloud River Lumber Company on land that was donated by the Hearst family, the McCloud Golf Course opened to McCloud residents in 1935. It was sold to the non-profit McCloud Golf Club in 1992 at $1,500 a share of stock to the 274 members at that time.

Now with 161 active members the course has an honor box at the first tee for members that wanted to play as the weather got better or on Mondays when the pro shop is closed. The cost to golf is $10 for all day.

The nine-hole course has separate tees to create an 18-hole experience. Located at 1001 Squaw Valley Road in McCloud, they can be reached by phone at (530) 964-2535 or on line at mccloudgolfclub.com.