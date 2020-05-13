As an impatient father, I had to, at times, put aside a special amount of my time to sit down and listen to my son or daughter to find out what the hitch was, and how I could help. Of course, this would have followed some appreciable period of observation of moodiness, unusual anger, surreptitious behavior like secretive phone calls or closed-door meetings, reports from teachers, neighbors, the wife, interaction of son or daughter with friends, unusual haircuts or makeup or dress, bad grades, all suggestive clues that there was, indeed, a problem.

Now comes the harder part – what to do about it, to help this smaller, younger heir of my own errant genes figure out how to deal with one of life’s unending foibles. One way or another, over time, this resolves into new, different puzzles, punctuated by occasional partial solutions, or lucky brief moments of gleeful rapture.

My challenge is no different than that of pretty much every living conscious being on earth – we all have dilemmas, and nearly all of us need occasional help in working out a way to get through them, on to bigger, tougher ones. Happily, death goes on, and sooner or later that set of predicaments gets settled for good. My key thought here is that in order to really help someone, appreciable time has to be put aside to listen, think, and thoughtfully respond.

Those of us with religious upbringings were used to the advice to “pray on it,” or “put yourself in God’s hands,” in other words, move the difficulty up to where the buck stops. My engineering side just has to quantify this, so that’s next:

Start with the fact that there are about 7.8 billion people now on earth. If you believe, as many do, that they are all served by one god, then God is listening to 7,800,000,001.2 people more or less, to be ready to provide help when asked or obviously needed. Now there are 3,600 seconds in an hour, 86,400 seconds in a day, about 31,557,600 seconds in a year, so that gives God about .004 of a second a year, or about a half second per human lifetime to listen to and appreciate their unique enigma, work out a solution that gives all parties involved the happy outcome they want. You probably don’t want to wander much, or stutter, while you mutter on about what ails you.

By scientists’ estimate there are several billion stars in just our own Milky Way galaxy alone, and there are uncounted billions of galaxies out there in the viewable universe from which light can actually reach our Earth. We assume there are even more beyond, and even if only one star in a thousand ends up having a habitable planet like ours, and only one of a thousand of those has intelligent life, that’s still a lot of calls for guidance reaching the Big Mama Upstairs.

Do I hear someone muttering “That’s not the way it works, you pagan! God listens to everyone, all the time! And She answers us just when we need to hear from Her.” OK ... Snowden pointed out that the US Government has hornswoggled U.S. phone companies to record every phone conversation in the U.S., and soon, or maybe already, bots can be devised to listen for key phrases and take appropriate actions. So, if God is this massive computer brain with a link to all our thoughts always, with links in Her brain to every conceivable misgiving us mortals could have, including with the appropriate level of empathy shown in each response, and further links to all the appropriate cures to those riddles – that system is conceptually feasible, with nary a conscious, feeling thinker in the whole system. Or, like most leaders, She could delegate the oversight, perhaps to angels, or maybe trained former Earth dwellers now wised up and willing to mentor some lost sinner below. But, either way, we’re not getting that much-vaunted personal God. The Almighty might as well be that giant “Big Brother” computer system all of our societies are so feverishly designing toward.

Of course, there are problems, and there are Problems! There’s where brother said a bad word to little sister; there’s where that tornado, in a period of minutes, killed grandma and left fifty neighbor homes completely decimated, their lifetime of accumulated belongings strewn across a half mile by the wind, perhaps some with no insurance and special health conditions; there’s that tsunami onto the beaches of Indonesia that wiped out 200,000+ people and their livelihoods and homes in a matter of 15 minutes, there’s 11 million ruthlessly exterminated in the Holocaust, now there’s world-wide COVID-19, but remember in 1918 that flu pandemic killed more than 50 million folks worldwide, and there was the plague – we’ve been there already.

Considering goings-on in the greater Universe, we see exploding stars, massive black holes consuming all stars in their vicinity, colliding galaxies, a universe devolving to separating itself by the extreme social distancing of thermodynamic entropy until, eventually, all the lights go out. We should give Her a break if She asks us politely to take our silly-ass little carp to the next office down the hall.

So, if it seems God (thinking now of the personal, feeling God that believers envision) has been a little slow to listen up to your conundrum, maybe you should cut Her a little slack. It seems to me that what She has actually done is She has given many of us a “God-module” in the brain, sort of a personal listener-talker that listens to us and gives feedback on the everyday setbacks most people deal with most of the time, and we have to train ourselves to listen to that module, because potentially it can help us avoid a lot of stuff. She has programmed some of us to develop good judgement and avoid a lot of troubles that way. And She lets Darwin naturally ease some of the hopeless cases out of the gene pool. With God’s conundrums, that may be the best She can do. I think we should appreciate Her quandary, work our crises out on our own. Better yet, call our human brethren into the fray on our behalf; they will have true empathy, and often will love being asked to help.

