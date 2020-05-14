Refuse and sewer bills for businesses affected by COVID-19 closures will be cut for two months

Taft is going to give businesses that were forced to close by the COVID-19 pandemic a break on some on their city fees.

The Taft City Council unanimously approved a proposal to cut sewer and refuse fees to the lowest possible rate for May and June.

The action came in response to an emailed comment from Curtis Walchock at a special meeting held in April.

According to a city staff report, the council action now allows any city business considered non-essential and closed or modified operation due to COVID-19, can submit a request to the finance department for a temporary reduction of their business sewer and refuse bills.

Requests for reductions must be made to the finance department by close of business on May 20.

•The City cannot grant retroactive relief, the temporary adjustment will be for May and June and any money due for prior months must still be paid. The finance department will delay billing these months to allow local businesses to request the temporary adjustment.

•The availability of this temporary assistance for businesses will be noticed, pertaining to the city’s noticing policy and also shared with the Chamber of Commerce to distribute to business members.

•Decisions for approval will be made by the finance director, and any business not agreeing with that decisions, can appeal to the city manager.

If a business qualifies for this temporary assistance, it will only allow for the reduction of fees to the lowest rate possible, which is the current standby rate. This assistance does not offer any forgiveness of these fees. This will only be temporary assistance for the next two months.

If necessary, an extension would have to be approved by he city council.