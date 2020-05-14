Victim suffers moderate injuries when car overturns south of Taft

One man was injured in a single vehicle accident south of Taft Thursday afternoon.

The victim was driving a sedan southbound on Highway 33 north of Hovey Hills Road about 3 p.m. when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

It overturned, coming to rest on its top against an embankment and partially blocking the northbound lanes.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, had freed himself from the car by the time the Kern County Fire Department and ambulance arrived.

He was taken by ambulance to Kern Medical with what were termed moderate injuries.

Highway 33 was blocked between Wood Street and Cadet Road for about an hour while Taft Police investigated the crash.