Contact West Side Health Care District for appointment

The Westside Health Care District is partnering with Kern County to offer drive-through nasal swab testing at no cost Director of Clinic Operations Ryan Schultz said.

People wishing to get the free testing need to only make an appointment by calling 661-765-1935.

No insurance or pre-authorizations are needed, and you can be tested even if you have no symptoms or known exposure to a COVID-19-positive person.

The testing will be held at Westside Family Health Care Clinic on East North Street Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Accommodations can be made for people who don't drive by calling the clinic.

Schultz said the clinic is using PCR nasal swabs and has contracted with a West Pac Labs

Test results should be available in 24 to 72 hours, Schultz said, instead of a week or longer at other test clinics.

The Taft test site is one of several opening throughout the county this week and will play an important role in assessing the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak not only in Taft but throughout the county.

“The idea is: Let’s find a way to identify cases earlier, and intervene earlier, so that we not only get a better understanding of the scope of the virus in our county, but also to further limit its ability to transfer from person to person,” Health Director Matt Constantine said Monday at a new conference.

In addition the clinic has another, separate service to offer FDA-approved COVID-19 antibody testing.