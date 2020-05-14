Born April 5, 1947 in Weed, California Passed on April 30, 2020 in San Francisco, California

My husband, Tony Ginocchio, passed away on April 30th. He had dealt with progressively worsening heart issues for many years. Today I needed to find a paper from his military records and began to search in his office. I started in his file cabinet, then moved to the papers all over his desk, the overflowing plastic bins and the numerous over-filled binders. There were photos everywhere, and newspaper articles and certificates and letters and official paperwork. They had to do with family and friends. Vietnam and all things military. His years driving truck. There were folders for Walmart Heart kids and Elks minutes and reports, and requests for funeral services for veterans who had passed or for veterans’ remains which had never been claimed by family. There were programs from funerals and flyers for celebrations and lists of food needed to feed everyone at those events.

I was overwhelmed and brought to tears. Everywhere I searched in this small office I found memorialized what was important to him, which was everything he did and everyone he knew. Sometimes it could feel like family got a bit lost in all of this, but the truth is, Tony’s family was just so much bigger than those of us who were married or related to him. He had a capacity for connecting and caring that is beyond most of us. His family was huge and included many of you who are reading this. He just had no limits and no fear. Thank you to those of you who loved him and, like me, drew a few boundaries to keep him from spinning out of control. We will all have to step up our game a bit to get things done without his help and energy. I do not think we can count on him to help us from afar, as, I’m sure he’s completely focused on sourcing a feast for the party the rest of his family is throwing for him.

He was proceeded in passing by his mother and father, Catherine and John Ginocchio; his nono (grandfather) Domenico Ginocchio, with whom he was particularly close as a child; numerous aunts and uncles (Ginocchios and Rizzutos), relatives and friends. In Tony’s wallet I found a small folded paper with the names of his five team members and friends from Vietnam. Mark Pearson. Theador Yokus. Robert Morrell. John Reed. Richard Siefert. They were all killed in that first year. They were all 18 or 19. At last he can stop mourning them.

He is survived by myself; his three beautiful daughters, Kathy Ginocchio, Annie Krause, and Stefanie Milenewicz; our wonderful grandchildren, Lindsey, Jake, Jeffery, Courtney, Reiley, Carly, Kyle and Quincy; our step-grandchildren, Susan, Jennifer and Ashley; his sisters Charlotte and Pam and his brother- in-law Doug; and the rest of a big Italian family that he was proud to be part of. And the rest of you.

Love you Tony,

Connie

Services will be held at a future date when we can all gather together again. We’ll keep you posted.