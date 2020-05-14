County now has 1,403 posiitve tests and 21 deaths

Kern County Director of Public Health Matt Constantine reported four more more more deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 50 new cases Thursday morning.That is an increase of 77 cases in two days

The county now has 1,403 total cases and 21 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the Kern County Health Department said.

The Taft area (93268 zip code) added three new cases in the past 48 hours but four people have recovered in the same time period, so there are now 20 total positive tests and 13 recoveries.

Maricopa still has one active cases and no other cases have been reported on the Westside, according to health department figures.

Countywide, the health department said 892 people have recovered from the virus but 40 people are hospitalized and 441 people are isolating at home.