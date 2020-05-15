Jeffrey Scott Anderson passed away on April 21, 2020 in Weed, California. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the only person that could be by his side was his wife of 36 years, Gaylin, but many friends reached out in his final days to express their love for him.

Jeff was born on December 21, 1945 in Hollywood, California but spent most of his childhood and teenage years in Yreka, graduating from Yreka High in 1963. He attended College of the Siskiyous for two years followed by two years at Sacramento State. He met Carol there in 1968 and, anticipating that he would soon be drafted, they were married. He had been a ham radio enthusiast in high school so he was sent to Army radio communication training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and then spent two years stationed in Ulm, Germany. Carol and Jeff had two beautiful children together, Brian and Wendy.

After leaving the service, he had several jobs as a salesman including at Weinstocks, a car dealership and Zellerbach Paper Company. He always loved fine wine and tried his hand as a wine distributer before leaving that field to broker small business sales for UBS.

In 1983, Jeff was again hired as a salesman, this time for Paychex, a nationwide payroll processing company. He was promoted to branch manager and moved from Los Angeles to Sacramento, with his second wife, Gaylin, to open a new office. The company grew exponentially in the next 15 years, starting with just three employees and expanding to over 70. Jeff coordinated several moves to larger and larger office spaces as the economy boomed. He was a much admired, respected and loved boss.

In 2001 he retired from such a stressful career and moved with Gaylin further north to Weed where they built their dream home in Hammond Ranch. He appreciated the quiet and beauty of those 5 acres with a magnificent view of Mt. Shasta. He enjoyed bird watching with his good friend, Melanie; discussing various scientific topics over breakfast at the HiLo followed by a dog walk with Don, Bruce, Dick & Jack; and watching movies at home each week with Anne, Carmen, Don and Stacy.

He hiked for many years with the Siskiyou Wanderers and loyally attended Sunday evening lectures at Barry and Joy’s home for over 18 years, making wonderful friends in both groups. He volunteered for a decade with the Siskiyou Humane Society because he loved dogs and particularly his dogs: first Diver, next Cody, then Lucy and now Sammy – as well as many cats. Jeff enjoyed viewing the enormous night sky with his high-powered telescope, creating an abundant vegetable garden and reading his Kindle. He and Gaylin traveled to many exotic places around the world including several trips to Paris where his daughter, son-in-law and two beloved granddaughters reside.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Gaylin Rezek, his son, Brian Anderson, his daughter, Wendy Anderson Salters, son-in-law Arno Salters and three beautiful granddaughters: Madeleine Salters, Abigail Anderson and Vera Salters. He loved the festive holidays in Ashland with his brother-in-law, Ron Rezek and Ron’s family.

Sammy, the golden retriever, never left his side in his last difficult days.