No new cases reported in Taft area

Three more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Kern County.

There were 35 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to figures released Friday morning by the Kern County Health Department.

Kern County now has 1,438 total cases and 24 county residents have died from the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized decreased by 5 in the past 24 hours to 35 and 453 are isolated and home.

The health department said 916 people have recovered.

No new cases were reported in Taft. The one case reported in the Maricopa area is now recovered, the health department said.

Taft has 20 total cases but 13 have recovered.

No other cases have been reported on the Westside.