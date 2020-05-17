BARSTOW — If you’re looking for a model of resiliency, Javon DeGodwin is a prime candidate.

As a senior at Barstow High School last year, DeGodwin lost his friend, an experience he said left him numb. He also endured a breakup that "crippled" him mentally and physically.

Now he’s dealing with uncertain times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented ordeal that shut down his college and thrust him, and his peers, into the unfamiliar world of virtual learning.

That’s quite a number of obstacles for any 18-year-old, but the Barstow Community College graduate has overcome them.

On Friday, DeGodwin celebrated his achievements by serving as student speaker during BCC’s 60th commencement ceremony, which was also the college’s first to be held virtually.

DeGodwin began attending BCC after he enrolled in the Transitional College Program during his senior year at nearby Barstow High.

Being in the program, which allows certain students to take college classes while still in high school, meant that he finished what was left of his BCC coursework in just one year.

DeGodwin, who graduated with an associate’s degree in humanities, will soon commit to either California State University, Northridge or the University of California, Los Angeles.

He hopes to obtain a bachelor’s degree in music performance and "achieve his lifelong dream of playing music for the rest of his life," according to a BCC statement.

DeGodwin shared his personal struggles in a prerecorded speech during the ceremony, which was posted to YouTube on Friday afternoon.

As of Saturday evening, the video had nearly 2,600 views.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

"Collectively, we have our fair share of difficulties and hardships," DeGodwin said. "But look at what we have accomplished against all odds. We have not quit. We can never quit. We have become the class of 2020 in a time where it seemed the world has fallen apart around us, but we held it together.

"Now we get to reap the benefits tenfold in its glory and opportunities that will be presented to us in the present and near future. I wish you all a successful life. If we can endure and survive what we have and achieve our education, anything is possible."

In his lone year at BCC, DeGodwin was a member of the Associated Student Government and a STEP mentor, according to the statement. He also participated in the Inter-Club Council and was a member of AGS.

His stellar grades placed him among the 76 BCC students who graduated summa cum laude.

The college also had 90 students graduate with cum laude honors, while 108 earned the magna cum laude distinction.

A total of 480 students comprised the college's historic 60th graduating class.

Serving as keynote speaker, Dr. Ted Baca, a longtime BCC Board of Trustees member, as well as a staff member, encouraged graduates to continue rising to challenges and accomplishing their goals.

"Congratulations honored graduates. You have arrived, crossing the finish line in history-making fashion," Baca said. "The class of 2020 is unique in the history of BCC in that you are the first to ever graduate using virtual technology.

"You succeeded in reaching this point despite overcoming a variety of obstacles. This entire graduating class should be confident in knowing that by using the same positive attitude, hard work and firm determination, you will be able to overcome other major obstacles that life brings your way."

Near the end of the ceremony, BCC Superintendent/President Dr. Eva Bagg led the graduates in the turning of the tassels, even if it was done in a somewhat unorthodox fashion.

"Graduates — wherever you are — please join me in the ceremonial changing of the tassel," Bagg said. "Graduates, please ceremoniously — and virtually — envision moving your tassel from the right to the left."

Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.