Taft still has 20 total cases with 14 recovered

The Kern County Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases and one death since Friday.

The county now has lost 25 residents to the disease

It has a total 1,525 confirmed coronavirus cases but 969 of those have recovered, the health department reported Sunday morning.

Another 486 people with COVID-19 were isolating at home and 35 people were hospitalized

One new case was reported in the Maricopa area for a total of two with one recovered.

Taft didn't add any new cases and has 20 total positive tests with 14 recoveries.

No other cases have been reported on the Westside.