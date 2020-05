Officers make two warrant arrests

7:21 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:03 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Hertz Equipment Center, Blackgold Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:09 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Safe 1 Credit Union, W. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:14 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:25 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/A St, Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:22 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Supply Rw, Taft. Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

11:08 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:47 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:41 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:23 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Blackgold Ct, Taft . Disposition: Checks Ok.



4:40 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:42 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:58 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:00 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Coopers True Value Home Center, Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:21 Stolen Vehicle

Officer initiated activity at S. Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Civil Problem.

8:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on North St.



9:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Finley Dr. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:16 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fertile Earth Nursery & Garden Center on Center St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:36 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:38 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:29 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:47 Suspicious Person

Occurred at U.s. Post Office on North St. Disposition: Completed.

12:22 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:24 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Fifth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:24 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:44 Pedestrian Check 2005170005

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:34 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:57 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Hwy 119, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.