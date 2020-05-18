APPLE VALLEY — Surrounded by friends and birthday decorations, Elizabeth “Liz” Hoskinson shared a bit of her journey toward becoming a centenarian.

“I used to wish, when I was young, that I lived to be an old, old, old, old woman,” said Hoskinson, during her birthday party on Saturday at Whispering Winds of Apple Valley, an assisted living facility. “But it’s not all it’s cracked up to be. So whatever God wants, that’s what I want.”

During her party, Hoskinson received several gifts, including Los Angeles Dodgers apparel. She also shared her secret to longevity, which included her faith in God and trusting in “his will.”

Stay-at-home orders and business restrictions caused by COVID-19 led to the cancellation of Hoskinson’s party with her extended family scheduled at Mama Carpino's restaurant in Apple Valley, her family said.

Through a Whispering Winds official, Hoskinson confessed her love for ice cream and movies, especially any film that features Hollywood movie star Kevin Costner.

Born on May 18 to Clair and Kathryn Stephens in East Chicago, Hoskinson came into the world during the Roaring ’20s, a decade known for economic growth, widespread prosperity and Prohibition.

Growing up, Hoskinson's interests were drawing, sewing and designing clothes. After moving to Arizona, she graduated from Tucson Senior High School.

She married Arthur M. Hoskinson in 1947 and the couple were together until his passing in 1992. They had three children, Steve, Wendy and Karen. In addition to seven grandchildren, Liz Hoskinson has 13 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

“My three children were born in San Bernardino at St. Bernardine (Medical Center),” Hoskinson said. “My son is the oldest, my daughter, Wendy, still lives in Apple Valley and my youngest lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.”

After moving to California, Hoskinson attended Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles, which was founded in 1921 and was the leading professional art school in L.A. until it was absorbed into California Institute of the Arts (CalArts).

Hoskinson lived in Wrightwood for 10 years before she moved to Apple Valley in 1956, the year St. Mary Medical Center was constructed.

Hoskinson’s daughter, Wendy Kincaid, told the Daily Press her mother is a “huge Dodgers fan.” Kincaid has continued the family tradition of attending many games at Dodger Stadium, taking her mother and her own children.

“My mother has followed the Dodgers ever since they moved from New York to Los Angeles,” Kincaid said. “One of her favorite players was Fernando Valenzuela, and she loved Tommy Lasorda when he was the manager.”

Kincaid said her mother was disappointed in 2017 when the Dodgers lost the World Series to the Houston Astros and in 2018 when they lost to the Boston Red Sox in the Fall Classic.

“Although she was disappointed that the Dodgers lost, my mother said it was just another reason to keep cheering the team on to victory,” Kincaid said.

Hoskinson said that over the last 100 years, she has seen many changes. But the one that has impacted her the most is the “breakdown of the family” and mothers working outside of the home.

“I didn’t try to live to be 100, but God had other plans for me,” Hoskinson said in an online video. “I have a lot of faith in God and not my will be done, but God’s.”

