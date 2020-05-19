Taft has 20 cases with 14 recovered

The Kern County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the county's total rose to 1,581 but it also reported 1,054 people who have had the disease are now recovered.

No new cases were reported in Taft or on the Westside and no new deaths were reported in the county in the past 24 hours.

To date, 20 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the Taft area but 14 have recovered. Two cases have been reported in the Maricopa area and one has recovered.

In the county, there are 33 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 479 people recovering at home.