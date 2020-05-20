Downed power lines and small grass fire reported west of town

Power went out to much of Taft for the second time in less than a week.

This time the electricity went down at 6:32 p.m.Wednesday affecting 1,536 customers, PG&E said.

No cause was listed for the outage, but at about the same time the kern County Fire Department responded to a small grass fire near the Caltrans yard on Highway 33 at the western edge of Taft.

the found down powered lines and requested a PG&E response.

The power should be restored to all customers by 9:45 p.m., PG&E said.

This latest outage came five days after a similar outage and covers all of Ford City and the northern part of Taft.