Two structures on fire

A major fire near downtown has damaged at least two structures and several others were threatened.

The fire broke out abut 2 p.m. in the 500 block of North Street.

An abandoned wood frame house and a structure next to hit have sustained major damage.

Numerous Kern County fire engines are on scene and two ladder trucks have been deployed.

This is a developing story.

