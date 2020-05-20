Right after the 2020 Fourth of July events were canceled, including the traditional parade, artisans’ market and fireworks show over Lake Siskiyou, Mountain Runners decided to jump in on the increasingly popular virtual event trend.

In place of the traditional Mount Shasta Fourth of July Walk/Run, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mountain Runners is offering a virtual walk/run option this year.

“While we can’t run and walk together in person this Fourth of July, our virtual event will provide a stand-in platform for the Mountain Runners community to stay connected to this time-honored event,” said Justi Hansen, executive director of the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

“I thought, no problem,” said Hansen, “we’ll set up a virtual event registration page, print and ship t-shirts to registrants, and offer a bike drawing instead of a car drawing.”

The planning process ended up being a bit more complicated than Hansen had anticipated, as t-shirt sources are limited, and distribution and shipping are slower than usual due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have had a few glitches to work out, but with strong local business sponsor support and community encouragement, I think we have created a fun alternative,” Hansen said.

Here’s how the Mt. Shasta Fourth of July Virtual Walk/Run will work. Participants can register at mountainrunners.org for one of three walk/run options: a five-mile run, the two-mile walk, or the two-mile youth run. Registration includes a commemorative Fourth of July Walk/Run t-shirt, a drawing entry to win a Giant gravel bike and Yeti cooler grand prize package, and a downloadable app that will automatically track and upload participants’ walk or run times to the event registration page.

Registrants can participate in the virtual event inside their homes or outside from anywhere in the world on July 4.

The goal is to have registration packets delivered by July 2 so participants can wear them on their walks or runs, and they are encouraged to post pictures and stories on the Mountain Runners Facebook page, Hansen said.

Registration will be open from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, June 7.

“This is a tight registration timeframe,” said Hansen, “but we were limited by t-shirt availability and shipping logistics – and we hope people will understand as we navigate these unusual times.”

For those who don’t want to participate in the event, but want to purchase a t-shirt, they can do so between May 22 and June 7 at mountainrunners.org. The virtual walk/run is sponsored by Weed Grocery Outlet, Dignity Health, Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware, Owen’s Healthcare and Berryvale Grocery. To learn more about the event sponsors, find them online at mountainrunners.org/sponsors.

The purpose of the Mount Shasta Fourth of July Walk/Run is to inspire community health while honoring a long-loved tradition of connection, goodwill, and good old fashion fun. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the local youth sports groups and organizations that provide volunteer support for the traditional in-person walk/run. These groups include the South Siskiyou Swim Team, Mount Shasta High School Alpine Race Team, Mt. Shasta Race Association, Mt. Shasta Martial Arts Program, Mount Shasta High School Cross Country Team, Mount Shasta High School Basketball Team, Siskiyou 4-H, and Boy Scouts of America Troop 97.

For more information and to register for the Fourth of July Virtual Walk/Run go to mountainrunners.org. Local artist Dana Bainbridge created this year’s t-shirt design, and it can be viewed at mountainrunners.org starting May 22.

The grand prize package includes a Giant Revolt Advanced 2 gravel bike from the Fifth Season and a Yeti cooler donated by Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware.

